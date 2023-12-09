Houston-Carson (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Given that Houston-Carson wasn't on the Texans' injury report this week, it appears as though the illness popped up Friday night or Saturday morning. He did not travel with the team to New York, so while Houston hasn't shut the door on him playing Sunday, it appears increasingly likely that the Texans will be without their starting strong safety. If he's unable to play, Jimmie Ward figures to step back into that starting SS role opposite Jalen Pitre.