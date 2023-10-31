The Texans signed Houston-Carson from Baltimore's practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Houston-Carson played all 17 games (six starts) with the Bears last season, recording 45 tackles (26 solo), one interception and one forced fumble, so he boasts the experience to quickly begin to contribute for his new team. This season, he has handled a depth role across four appearances, most notably stepping up for the Ravens while Marcus Williams (hamstring) was unavailable.