Houston-Carson recorded an interception, a pass defensed and seven tackles (six solo) in the Texans' 36-22 defeat to the Browns on Sunday.

The backup strong safety played on 96 percent of the defensive snaps after starter Jimmie Ward left the game in the first half with a quadriceps injury. Houston-Carson signed with the Texans in October and has played on a majority of the defensive snaps in six of eight games since then, mostly in relief of Ward. The veteran has 28 tackles in the seven games he's played in with Houston.