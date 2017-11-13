Inman snagged six of eight targets for 88 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to Green Bay.

It was statistically Inman's best game since Week 12 of last season. Inman had fallen out of favor in Los Angeles as the Chargers have stockpiled young, big-bodied targets. A trade to Chicago, which has been devoid of quality pass-catchers, all of a sudden makes Inman relevant from a fantasy perspective. Eight targets and six catches with just two weeks of practice time is a nice way to start a tenure in a new city. Look for Inman to continue to be a top target for Mitchell Trubisky.