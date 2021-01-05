Inman reverted to Washington's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Inman logged just two snaps on offense in a crucial game against the Eagles on Sunday. The 31-year-old wideout will reside on the practice squad as depth with playoffs on deck.
