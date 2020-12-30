Washington signed Inman to the practice squad Wednesday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Inman was cut by the Football Team just five days ago, but as expected he's now back as a member of the practice squad. The veteran wideout will continue to provide emergency depth for Washington. In nine appearances this season, he caught 18 of 28 targets for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
