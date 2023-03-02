The Toronto Argonauts of the CFL signed Inman to a one-year contract Thursday, per the team's official site.

Inman is now slated to reunite with his former CFL squad after having been away from Toronto over the last 10 years. The 34-year-old wide receiver last played for the Washington Football Team back in 2020, but he's opted to pursue another playing opportunity where he'll likely command a depth role given his advancing age and lengthy layoff from competitive football.