Goldman (thigh) is listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

A thigh injury forced Goldman out of this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles, and he's still dealing with the effects. The fourth-year pro still has two practices to get back on the field. Nick Williams, who posted his fifth sack of the season Sunday, stands to benefit the most if Goldman can't play in Week 10's matchup against the Lions.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories