Pineiro made his only field-goal attempt in the Bears' 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Pineiro was good from 46 yards out, and he failed to receive a couple other chances to kick when the Bears were forced to throw the ball on fourth downs late in the game. He's failed to top seven points in any of his last eight games, and he'll be a low-upside lineup option in Week 17 against the Vikings.