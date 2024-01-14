Pineiro (hamstring) made 25 of 29 field-goal attempts and 17 of 20 extra-point tries en route to 92 points in 15 games during the regular season.
Pineiro missed Carolina's last two games with a hamstring injury. Despite the Panthers' abysmal offense often restricting his scoring opportunities, Pineiro still clinched both of the team's victories with field goals as time expired. Although there is a potential out in Pineiro's contract for a new front office to evaluate this offseason, the veteran is currently slated to return to Carolina for the 2024 campaign.
