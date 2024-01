Pineiro (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Pineiro didn't see the field in this past Sunday's loss to the Jaguars after experiencing hamstring tightness in warm-ups, and the injury continues to bother him as the Panthers prepare to host the Buccaneers in Sunday's season finale. Carolina signed Matthew Wright to the practice squad as insurance Tuesday, so Wright would handle kicking duties if Pineiro's unable to play.