Pineiro (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Pineiro wasn't able to handle his usual placekicking duties this past Sunday at Jacksonville after experiencing some tightness in his right hamstring in pregame warmups. He's yet to practice this week, and if the Panthers end up ruling him out for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, the team has an insurance policy in Matthew Wright on the practice squad.