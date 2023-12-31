Pineiro didn't log any snaps on special teams in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jaguars after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring during pregame warmups, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Pineiro was active for the contest, but after suffering the pregame injury, Carolina deemed him questionable to be available, according to Kaye. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill handled the opening kickoff in Pineiro's stead, and Carolina then bypassed a field-goal attempt on 4th-and-7 at the Jacksonville 21-yard line in pursuit of an unsuccessful first down. Carolina ultimately went three-and-out on its ensuing six possessions and fell into a 19-0 hole, after which attempting field goals became a moot point. Pineiro will presumably be sent in for further evaluation in the coming days, and if there's any concern he won't be available for the Week 18 finale versus the Buccaneers, Carolina will presumably add another kicker to its 53-man roster or practice squad.