Pineiro (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

An active Pineiro didn't fulfill his typical placekicking duties for the Panthers last Sunday at Jacksonville after hurting his hamstring in pregame warmups. The injury kept him out of all drills during Week 18 prep, and an ensuing doubtful designation unsurprisingly led to inactive status this Sunday. Pineiro thus will yield his gig to Matthew Wright in the season finale.