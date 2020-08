Head coach Matt Nagy hinted that the Bears could roster both Pineiro (groin) and Cairo Santos, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Nagy didn't confirm whether this meant both would be on the active roster or if one would be on the practice squad, but it likely means Pineiro is sticking in Chicago regardless of how the competition against Santos plays out. Even with Pineiro's injury, he's regarded as the No. 1 kicker for the time being.