Bears' Jordan Howard: Finds end zone in losing effort
Howard rushed 12 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while adding one reception for an additional nine yards in Chicago's 38-31 loss to the Patriots.
For the third game in a row, Howard played second-fiddle in the Bears' rushing attack to Tarik Cohen, but he was able to salvage his fantasy day with a short touchdown run. With just two touchdowns on the season and an average of 47 combined yards over his last three games, he's performing at the level of a flex option instead of the fantasy starter that he was drafted to be.
