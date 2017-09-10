Howard carried 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Falcons. He also caught three of five targets for 14 yards.

Howard had to earn his yards against an improved Falcons front but was able to bust in for a four-yard touchdown run just before the half. He saw the third-most targets on the team, but rookie Tarik Cohen enjoyed extended usage out of the backfield after Benny Cunningham suffered an ankle injury, pacing the offense in rushing and receiving yards. Howard remains the lead back heading into next week's matchup with the Bucs, but Cohen's emergence could perhaps lighten his load a bit more than was anticipated this season if he keeps it up.