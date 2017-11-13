Howard ran for 54 yards on 15 carries in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Packers.

Howard's scoreless streak now stretches to five games, a span that coincides with rookie Mitchell Trubisky's tenure at quarterback. Howard scored four times in Chicago's first four games of the season with veteran Mike Glennon under center. While Trubisky's stint has coincided with a scoreless streak for Howard, the second-year back has actually otherwise been more productive, averaging 98.4 total yards per game with Trubisky at quarterback as compared to 75.5 yards with Glennon. Chicago seems to be opening things up on offense a little, which might mean a few more red zone opportunities for Howard down the stretch.