Bellamy is close to signing a contract with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bellamy saw limited work as the fourth receiver in Chicago in 2018, catching 14 of 25 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps the most value that the 29-year-old possesses is on special teams, as he played 274 snaps in that category last season. Bellamy likely won't provide any fantasy value in most formats, even if he switches teams.

