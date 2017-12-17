Bears' Kendall Wright: Targeted 13 times in Saturday loss
Wright caught seven passes for 81 yards in Saturday's 20-10 loss to the Lions.
Wright was extremely quiet until the Bears fell behind by 17 points early in the second half. Once the team had to throw on almost every down, he found himself frequently getting open against Detroit's prevent defense, though he caught slightly more than half of his 13 targets. After posting just 129 yards over a six-game period, he's caught 17 passes for 188 yards over the last two weeks and he's quickly become a player who could help teams in the fantasy playoffs.
