Herbert (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Panthers, but the Bears aren't expected to activate him from injured reserve ahead of the Week 10 contest, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After missing the Bears' last four games, Herbert was designated for return from IR on Monday and was listed as a full practice participant on each of the team's three injury reports this week. However, due to the quick turnaround for the Week 10 game following this past Sunday's loss to the Saints, the Bears held mostly walk-through workouts, so Herbert hasn't had a chance to properly gauge the health of his right ankle in a traditional practice setting. With that in mind, the Bears are likely to err on the side of caution and hold Herbert out Thursday, which would allow D'Onta Foreman to continue serving as the team's lead back while Roschon Johnson, Darrynton Evans and Travis Homer operate as complementary options. An official update on Herbert's status should come around 4 p.m. ET, when the Bears will have to finalize any transactions related to Thursday's game.