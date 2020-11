Mack recorded a sack and five tackles in Chicago's 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Mack notched the only sack the Bears had in the game, and he's now posted at least one sack in four straight games, giving him 6.5 on the season. He's also tallied at least four tackles in each of the last three games, and although he's not the IDP legend he was a few years ago, as long as he stays hot, he's a solid fantasy option.