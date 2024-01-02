Mack had seven tackles (five solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Broncos.
Mack got to Jared Stidham early in the second quarter for a nine-yard sack that forced the Broncos to punt the ball on the next play. Mack broke his three-game sack drought Sunday and is up to 16 this season, fourth-best in the NFL. It breaks his previous career-high of 15 sacks that he set in 2015 when he played for the Raiders.
