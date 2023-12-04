Mack recorded five tackles (five solo) including two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 6-0 win at New England.

Mack managed to post two sacks for the fourth time in his last five games in Week 13, bringing his season total up to 15.0 (which ties his career high from 2015 with the Raiders). He's the league leader in sacks heading into a Week 14 matchup versus the Broncos.