Mack has agreed to a restructured contract that will keep him with the Chargers in 2024, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Los Angeles was considering moving Mack after a 17.0-sack 2023 season to free up cap space, but a restructure proved sufficient to create enough space after the Chargers saved $20 million against the cap Wednesday by releasing Mike Williams (knee). Mack's prolific production in 2023 suggests that the 2016 NFL DPOY still has plenty left in the tank heading into his age-33 campaign.