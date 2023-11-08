Mack recorded five tackles (three solo), including two sacks, while deflecting a pass and forcing a fumble in Monday night's 27-6 win over the Jets.

Mack was able to get back into the sack column after going two weeks without a quarterback takedown, bringing down Zach Wilson twice, stripping him once. The linebacker is now up to 30 tackles, including nine sacks, while also deflecting three passes and forcing three fumbles over eight games this season.