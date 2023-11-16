Blasingame (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Blasingame was able to log his second consecutive full practice Thursday, and he's officially cleared concussion protocol, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Chicago's fullback has appeared in nine games thus far, recording 31 yards on 10 total touches, while also contributing on special teams.
