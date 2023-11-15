Blasingame (concussion) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
It's a positive sign for his potential availability for Week 11. With that being said, there could still be additional steps he'll need to take to fully clear league concussion protocol. Thursday's and Friday's injury reports will provide more information.
