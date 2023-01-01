Schofield was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions with a knee injury.

Schofield went to the medical tent and was then carted to the locker room during the second quarter, according to Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com. With Teven Jenkins (neck) also questionable to return versus Detroit, Dieter Eiselen has stepped in right guard for the Bears, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.