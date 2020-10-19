Schofield was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday
Schofield has either contracted the virus or came into close contact with an infected person. Either way, he'll need to pass the NFL's COVID-19 protocols before returning to team activities. His absence will hurt the team's offensive line depth, but he hasn't started a game since Week 2.
