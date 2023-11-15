Detroit signed Schofield (knee) to its practice squad Tuesday.
Schofield finally seems to be back to full strength after he was carted off the field with a knee injury back in January while playing for the Bears. He'll serve as guard depth for the Lions after Detroit placed Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) on injured reserve Tuesday.
