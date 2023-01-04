Schofield (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Schofield exited Sunday's loss to the Lions with the injury, and he was unable to return. His move to IR will end his season early, while opening up a potential roster spot for the team's Week 18 game against the Vikings.
