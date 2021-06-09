Schofield signed a contract with the Ravens on Tuesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.
Schofield appeared in 11 games and made three starts for the Panthers last season, and he'll bring some depth to the Ravens' offensive line in 2021.
