The Panthers activated Schofield from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
Schofield has been on the COVID-19 list since Oct. 19, but he's cleared the necessary protocols and will return to team activities. The veteran lineman lost his starting job before landing on the list, and it's unclear how he'll be utilized upon return.
