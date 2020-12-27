Trubisky completed 24 of 35 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding 10 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Chicago's 41-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Trubisky was surprisingly called upon to throw 36 passes in a game the Bears won by more than three touchdowns, but between locking in on Jimmy Graham for a pair of touchdown passes while calling his own number at the goal line for a rushing score, the quarterback ended up with a strong fantasy performance. He's accounted for exactly three touchdowns in three of Chicago's last five games, but he'll have a difficult home matchup in Week 17 against the Packers.