Bears' Prince Amukamara: Doubtful to return Sunday
Amukamara is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury.
Amukamara left the field in the third quarter of Week 3's contest, and Bryce Callahan stepped in as Chicago's starting left cornerback. If Amukamara is unable to return Sunday, expect an update on his health after the game.
