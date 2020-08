Quinn is confident he'll be available to start in Week 1 despite missing the first couple weeks of practice, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "As long as I wake up, I think I'll be ready," Quinn said.

Quinn has started practicing, giving him a couple weeks to round into form before the Bears' season begins. The veteran pass rusher is coming off a bounce-back season with Dallas, in which he posted 11.5 sacks.