The Bears have exercised the fifth-year option on Smith's rookie contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith is now under contract for two more seasons, albeit with a 2022 salary that's guaranteed for injury only. The eighth overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has quickly emerged as one of the top inside linebackers in the NFL, recording three consecutive seasons with triple-digit tackles and multiple sacks. Smith missed the playoffs with an elbow injury, but his 2020 campaign otherwise went as planned, with the young linebacker notching career highs for tackles (139), pass defenses (seven) and interceptions (two).