Gentry caught two passes for 27 yards in Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

After the Bears lost Kevin White (shoulder) for the season, Gentry was added to the active roster but played a minor role in this contest. Based on his training camp performance, he profiles as a deep threat and eventually could carve out a role in that capacity, but for now, he'll be difficult to place in fantasy lineups.