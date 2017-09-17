Bears' Tanner Gentry: Posts 27 yards in professional debut Sunday
Gentry caught two passes for 27 yards in Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers.
After the Bears lost Kevin White (shoulder) for the season, Gentry was added to the active roster but played a minor role in this contest. Based on his training camp performance, he profiles as a deep threat and eventually could carve out a role in that capacity, but for now, he'll be difficult to place in fantasy lineups.
