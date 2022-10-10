Gentry reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Gentry was activated from Buffalo's practice squad for the first time this season with wideouts Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) both out Sunday. The 27-year-old played just 11 offensive snaps and failed to record a catch on his lone target during this 38-3 blowout win over Pittsburgh. However, Gentry could be a likely candidate for two more elevations from the Bills' practice squad after Crowder was placed on injured reserve Monday.