Tanner Gentry: Cut from Buffalo's practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 17, 2023
at
3:22 pm ET
•
1 min read
The Bills cut
Gentry from their practice squad Tuesday.
Gentry saw three elevations during the regulars season but failed to haul in his lone target across 20 offensive snaps. Buffalo also cut Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad to make room for Cortez Broughton and Dezmon Patmon.
