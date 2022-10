The Bills elevated Gentry on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

With Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder sidelined due to ankle injuries, Gentry will get his first opportunity on the Bills' active roster. The 27-year-old wideout hasn't appeared in an NFL game since he caught three of six targets for 35 yards across four games with the Bears in 2017.