Burton caught four passes for 20 yards in the Bears' 31-15 victory over Washington on Monday.

After missing Week 1 with a groin injury, Burton has averaged four yards per reception over his last two games. Until he shows some signs of possessing weekly upside, he'll be a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups.

