Bengals' A.J. Green: Leads team in receiving versus Lions
Green caught six of 10 targets for 81 yards during Sunday's 26-17 win over the Lions.
Despite a one-on-one matchup with Darius Slay, Green still led the team in targets, catches and yardage en route to his best output since Week 10. His long gain went for just 18 yards, but consistent contributions on routes of short and medium depth still helped him to a productive day. Green hasn't reached the end zone in three straight games, but he eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season in this one and will look to finish strong next week against the Ravens.
