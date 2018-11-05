Bengals' A.J. Green: Out at least two games
Green (toe) is expected to miss at least two games, at which point his right foot will be examined to determine if he can play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Green spent the Bengals' Week 9 bye determining the extent of his right toe injury, including a recent visit to foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. Although Anderson determined that surgery isn't necessary, as coach Marvin Lewis told Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer on Tuesday, Green does need some time off to allow swelling in his right foot to diminish. If he misses the bare minimum amount of games, per Schefter, Green's first chance to return to action will be Sunday, Nov. 25 against the Browns.
More News
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Not expected to need surgery•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Not spotted at team facility•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Expected to miss 'some games'•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Will meet with foot specialist•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Toe injury possibly worse than expected•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Boot protecting toe injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.