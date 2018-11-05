Bengals' A.J. Green: Out at least two games

Green (toe) is expected to miss at least two games, at which point his right foot will be examined to determine if he can play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Green spent the Bengals' Week 9 bye determining the extent of his right toe injury, including a recent visit to foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. Although Anderson determined that surgery isn't necessary, as coach Marvin Lewis told Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer on Tuesday, Green does need some time off to allow swelling in his right foot to diminish. If he misses the bare minimum amount of games, per Schefter, Green's first chance to return to action will be Sunday, Nov. 25 against the Browns.