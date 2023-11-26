Davis-Gaither (illness) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The fourth-year linebacker out of Appalachian State had been dealing with an illness, but it now seems as if he's well enough to play in Sunday's affair. Davis-Gaither has appeared in six games for the Bengals this season, recording four total tackles and playing almost strictly on special teams.