Davis-Gaither (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Davis-Gaither popped up on the team's injury report Saturday with an illness. He returned in Week 9 against the Bills after missing the previous four games with a knee injury. Davis-Gaither has played mostly on special teams this season and has four tackles (two solo) in six games.
