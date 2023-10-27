Davis-Gaither (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the 49ers.
Despite the benefit of a Week 7 bye, Davis-Gaither will miss his fourth consecutive game as he recovers from a nagging knee injury. Markus Bailey should continue to see limited work in Davis-Gaither's absence.
