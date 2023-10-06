Davis-Gaither (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Arizona.
Davis-Gaither will be held out for the second consecutive week, as the 26-year-old continues to recover from a lingering knee issue. Markus Bailey is the next man up at strongside linebacker for Cincinnati.
