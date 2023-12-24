Iosivas caught four of eight targets for 36 yards in Saturday's 34-11 loss to the Steelers.

With Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) unavailable, Iosivas exceeded two targets and 16 yards for the first time in his career. The 2023 sixth-round draft pick out of Princeton nearly added a 22-yard catch in the third quarter, but it was ruled incomplete after a Pittsburgh challenge. If Chase returns in Week 17 against the Chiefs, Iosivas would likely be relegated to a reserve role behind the trio of Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.